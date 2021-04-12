Cherry Creek three-peats as 5A football state champs

The Bruins shut out Valor Christian 21-0 in the Class 5A state title game on Saturday.

DENVER — Thrice is nice.

The Class 5A football crown is staying put after Cherry Creek went back-to-back-to-back with a dominant 21-0 shutout win over Valor Christian in the state title game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

The victory marks the 12th title in program history for the Bruins, who blanked the Eagles by the same score in back-to-back championship games.

"It honestly is just crazy," Logan Brantley said. "We worked so hard. I feel like we definitely deserved it."

Cherry Creek, the No. 2 overall seed in the 5A playoff bracket, bounced back from its first in-state loss in two seasons (a defeat to Arapahoe earlier this season), to throttle No. 1 and previously undefeated Valor Christian.

Quarterback Christian Hammond threw for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Valor's Gavin Sawchuk led the game with 62 yards rushing on 20 carries as the Eagles finish with a 13-1 overall record.

