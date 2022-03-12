Cherry Creek four-peats as 5A football champions

The Bruins defeated Valor Christian 24-17 to claim the Class 5A football title for the fourth year in a row.

DENVER — Make it four in a row for Cherry Creek.

The Bruins are going home with the Class 5A football state title for the fourth year in a row after defeating Valor Christian 24-17 in the championship game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

It is the 13th state title in program history for the Bruins, and the 11th in head coach Dave Logan's career.

Cherry Creek had a a passing touchdown from Brian Rudden to Ismael Cisse, and a rushing touchdown from each Carlson Tann and Blake Purchase.

Valor Christian scored on a passing touchdown from Asher Weiner to Cash Spence and one rushing from Greg McDonald.

Cherry Creek ends the season with a 12-2 overall record on its championship run. Valor Christian finishes 11-3 overall as runner-up.

