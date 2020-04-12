Cherry Creek's Arden Walker is a monster on the field, fashion expert off it

Walker is a beast of a defender for Creek and has earned the attention of schools like CU, UCLA, Texas and Missouri, but he also has a passion for fashion.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The most stylish athlete in Colorado is Cherry Creek's Arden Walker.

When you see him play football, you’re not surprised he has 20 D1 scholarship offers.

Walker is a monster defender for Creek and has earned the attention of schools like CU, UCLA, Texas and Missouri.

On the field he spends his time sacking opposing quarterbacks, but off the field is where you really see his flare.

His passion is fashion and he’s spent years experimenting with different outfits.

“It’s a part of who I am,” Walker told 9NEWS reporter Scotty Gange. “It’s my escape.”

Walker mentioned this after noting how football is a team game and everything revolves around that. His freedom to express himself through his style is something very special to him.

Walker began this in middle school after seeing professional athletes do the same for postgame interviews and pregame walk-ins.

His style can be defined as streetwear fashion. Walker learns from different creators on Instagram accounts and YouTube.

Arden picks out pieces from local shops and goodwills and alters them up to create his own signature style for himself.

“Creativity is essential,” Walker said.