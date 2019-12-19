GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Despite receiving multiple offers from high-profile college football programs, Carson Lee is staying home.

The Cherry Creek offensive lineman committed to the University of Colorado-Boulder back in February, but made it official Wednesday morning on the early period of National Signing Day.

"It was a pretty easy decision," Lee said. " I just wanted to be a kid that represented my home state, and I want to bring back a Pac-12 title and hopefully a National Championship to the University of Colorado."

Lee starred for the Bruins and helped them cap off an undefeated season (14-0) with a Class 5A state championship title earlier this month.

"I'm going to be excited to watch him up in Boulder," Cherry Creek coach Dave Logan said. "I think he's going to be just fine. I think he'll have an excellent career and I think the Buffs are getting a really good player."

His next coach, Mel Tucker, also praised Lee at his Signing Day press conference later that afternoon.

"We feel like he's got tremendous upside.He's strong, physical, relentless. He finishes plays. He's a winner -- a state champion," Tucker said. "Those are the type of guys that you can win with. That's how you build a championship team."

