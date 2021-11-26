Cheyenne Wells wins 6-man football championship

The Tigers completed their perfect season with a 62-21 win over Stratton in the state title game.

PUEBLO, Colo. — At long last, the Cheyenne Wells Tigers are football champions.

The Tigers captured their first state title in program history on Friday afternoon, defeating Stratton 62-21 in the 6-man championship game at Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl Stadium at CSU-Pueblo.

"It's crazy. I can't describe it -- it's just so fun," said senior Cade Mitchek, who was also named the game MVP. "We've worked so hard for this and it's just great for everyone."

The win also caps off an undefeated season (13-0 overall) for Cheyenne Wells, which came into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

"The first (championship) in school history, it feels like a dream right now," senior Evan Worley said. "I've talked about this with Cade since sixth grade and told him 'One day we're going to do that.' And that's just what we did. It feels incredible."

The Tigers outscored their opponents 803-202 this season. Stratton finishes as runner-up with an 11-2 overall record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.