CHSAA having 'conversations' with state officials about reconsidering football this fall

DENVER — Early Monday evening CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green released a statement saying the association is having "conversations at the state level" about bringing back some outdoor sports this fall, including football.

Right now, only boys golf, boys tennis, cross country and softball are allowed to play, with the football season slated for the spring. That could change if Blanford-Green and CHSAA can convince the governor's office to reconsider its decision to not allow football in Colorado in the fall.

In an e-mail to 9NEWS on Monday night, Blanford-Green said she hopes to have an update on the status of the sports calendar no later than Thursday, Sept. 10.

The full statement is below:

"In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the Association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football. We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar.

"We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We're monitoring information from other states to see if it's applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado.

"Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.

"Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar."