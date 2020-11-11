CHSAA moving all 2020 football state championship games to CSU-Pueblo

The event will mark the first time in the history of Colorado HS football that all seven classifications will play at the same site as part of Championship Weekend.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2020 Colorado high school football state championships finally have a home.

After months of wondering where the games will be played, CHSAA announced on Wednesday afternoon that CSU-Pueblo will host all seven games over a three day period in early December.

The event will mark the first time in the history of Colorado high school football that all seven classifications will play at the same site as part of Championship Weekend, which is slated for Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

"This is an opportunity to showcase all seven levels of football — from schools with 30 students to schools with more than 3,000 — on the same field on the same weekend," said CHSAA assistant commissioner Adam Bright. "This will be a great culminating event to this football season."

With all seven classifications at one site, the schedule will be as follows:

The 6-man and 8-man games will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4, will see the 2A and 4A games, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the 1A, 3A and 5A games will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The CHSAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the site move during a meeting on Tuesday evening.