'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver

This marks the 17th year the state’s biggest football title games will take place at the home of the Broncos.

DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December.

"Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this is the 17th year both of the state’s big school title games will take place at the home of the Denver Broncos. The championship games were held in Pueblo in 2020.

The 4A game is set for 11 a.m., and the 5A game will follow at 2:30 p.m., both on Dec. 3.

Tickets to the 17th CHSAA "Championship Saturday" presented by The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Empower Field at Mile High box office.

Tickets are $15 for all attendees, and all seating will be general admission for both state title games. All parking will be free. Suites are $900 and available by calling the stadium ticket office at 720-258-3333.

In addition to the early availability of advance purchases, fans still will be able to buy tickets at the stadium on game day. CHSAA said box office lines can become long at the box office and entrance gates on game day, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time.

Fans are also reminded that the stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for Championship Saturday. Fans are encouraged to visit the stadium website in advance of attending for more information about the bag policy.

