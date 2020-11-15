High school football playoff brackets released

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has revealed the fall football playoff brackets for each classification.

COLORADO, USA — The waiting is over.

After a fall football regular season like none other, Colorado high school programs now know their playoff fate. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the playoff brackets for each classification on Sunday.

Eight teams have qualified for the postseason in each class. Here are the first-round matchups:

CLASS 5A

(1) Cherry Creek vs. (8) Regis Jesuit

(2) Valor Christian vs. (7) Cherokee Trail

(3) Legend vs. (6) Fairview

(4) Pomona vs. (5) Eaglecrest

CLASS 4A

(1) Dakota Ridge vs. (8) Montrose

(2) Palmer Ridge vs. (7) Pine Creek

(3) Ponderosa vs. (6) Fountain-Fort Carson

(4) Loveland vs. (5) Broomfield

CLASS 3A

(1) Roosevelt vs. (8) Fort Morgan

(2) Holy Family vs. (7) Evergreen

(3) Durango vs. (6) Lutheran

(4) Pueblo South vs. (5) Mead

CLASS 2A

(1) Resurrection Christian vs. (8) Moffat County

(2) Sterling vs. (7) Lamar

(3) Platte Valley vs. (6) Delta

(4) Pagosa Springs vs. (5) Eaton

CLASS 1A

(1) Limon vs. (8) Holyoke

(2) Strasburg vs. (7) Meeker

(3) Florence vs. (6) Centauri

(4) Wray vs. (5) Hotchkiss

8-MAN

(1) Sedgwick County vs. (8) Crowley County

(2) Sanford vs. (7) Mancos

(3) Fowler vs. (6) Merino

(4) Dove Creek vs. (5) Rangely

6-MAN

(1) Fleming vs. (8) Kit Carson

(2) Stratton Liberty vs. (7) Briggsdale

(3) Cheyenne Wells vs. (6) Prairie

(4) Granada vs. (5) Eads

