5A, 4A football championships leaving Denver, sources say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado high school football state championship games for Class 4A and 5A will be played at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins for the next five seasons.

CHSAA has called a press conference at the stadium on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. but has not officially announced the news. Sources close to the process have confirmed the move to the Coloradoan.

The upper classes have held their championship football games at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High for 18 years (excluding the 2020 COVID-affected season) but will now return to a college venue for 2023 and beyond.

Class 3A will still play its championship game this season at the ThunderBowl in Pueblo, as that is under contract through 2023.

Read the full Coloradoan story HERE

