No fans allowed at state high school football championships

Experts at the Colorado School of Public Health estimate that 1 in 29 people in Pueblo and surrounding areas are contagious with the virus.

COLORADO, USA — Attendance at the 2020 state high school football championship is now limited to football teams, athletic staff, cheerleaders, band members, broadcast staff and other essential personnel, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said in a news release Wednesday.

The change comes after the widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Pueblo and surrounding areas, CDPHE said.

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association as we navigate these tough times," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director at CDPHE. "Early in the season, our organizations both agreed that additional safety measures like these might need to be taken, and now, unfortunately, we are there. These decisions aren't made lightly, but they're necessary."

The games will still be played Dec. 4-5 at the Neta and Eddie De Rose ThunderBowl on the Colorado State University - Pueblo campus.

"Our administrators always advocate for the full high school experience, and although disappointing, we support these tough decisions," said Rhonda Blanford-Green, Colorado High Schools Activity Association commissioner. "Season A football for 218 schools that competed this fall and approval of the culminating championships in these unprecedented and tumultuous times would not have been possible without the support of CDPHE, state and county officials."

CDPHE said it would continue to monitor the situation, and if things worsen may need to revisit and modify the plan.