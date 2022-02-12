State football teams ready for championship showdowns

COLORADO, USA — It all comes down to this!
The Colorado high school football season comes to an end on Saturday (December 3) with the final three state championship games.
The Class 4A game between Broomfield and Loveland will kick off at 11 a.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, followed by Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian in the 5A title game at 2:30 p.m.
Roosevelt and Lutheran will play for the 3A title at CSU-Pueblo at 1 p.m.
Watch the video above to get fired up for Championship Saturday!
>>Be sure to check back for complete coverage from the high school football state championships!
