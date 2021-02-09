No. 3 Columbine football earns statement win over No. 9 Cherokee Trail

The Rebels beat the Cougars 52-21 on Thursday night at Jeffco Stadium.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The No. 3 Columbine football team is always in the mix.

But might this be the year they add another state championship trophy to their collection?

It's early, but the Rebels looked like every bit of a title contender on Thursday night at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood, taking down No. 9 Cherokee Trail by a final score of 52-21.

Columbine (2-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and was up 31-14 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Rebels' relentless ground game earned them 21 more points in the final frame and a big victory.

Cherokee Trail (1-1) beat Mullen 35-24 in Week 1, but could never get their high-powered passing attack going full throttle on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Cherry Creek and Valor Christian will always be looming, but the Rebels look like they're ready to play with the best of the best.

