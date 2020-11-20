Columbine football finishes season 5-1 with win over Grandview

The Rebels beat the Wolves 35-20 on Thursday night in their final game of the 2020 season.

AURORA, Colo. — The Columbine football team got a raw deal.

Despite only one regular season loss, a 14-11 struggle against Pomona, the team was not awarded a spot in the 5A playoffs when CHSAA released the 8-team bracket on Sunday.

But even with the snub, Columbine fought hard on Thursday night to finish its 2020 season in style, knocking off Grandview by a score of 35-20 and finishing with a 5-1 record.

The Wolves wrapped up the year with a 3-4 mark.