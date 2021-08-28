Columbine football rolls past Denver East in season opener

The Rebels were dominant in their 42-21 win over the Angels on Friday night.

DENVER — Columbine football is off on the right foot.

The Rebels were dominant in their season opener on Friday night, blowing past Denver East 42-21 at All-City Stadium.

Columbine acted swiftly, putting up 28 points in the first half while holding the Angles scoreless.

The Rebels (1-0) will look to remain undefeated next week when they host Cherokee Trail (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Denver East (0-1) will try to bounce back when it travels to Pine Creek in Colorado Springs.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

