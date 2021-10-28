DRONE HIGHLIGHTS: Columbine football defeats Pomona

Watch aerial footage of the Rebels' 20-6 victory over the Panthers on Thursday.

ARVADA, Colo. — Columbine got to play spoiler.

After a rough start to the season, the Pomona football team strung together an impressive run over the rest of the regular season. That included running the table in the Class 5A Jeffco League.

The Panthers were trying to finish a perfect 5-0 in Jeffco League play on Thursday afternoon, but the Rebels had other ideas.

Columbine dealt Pomona the defeat, winning 20-6 in a slugfest at the North Area Athletic Complex in Arvada.

The victory gives the Rebels a 7-3 overall record, with a 3-2 mark in league play. Pomona falls to 6-4 (4-1 Jeffco) as the regular season comes to an end.

Both teams will await their playoff fate.

