Columbine football powers past Cherokee Trail to remain undefeated

The Rebels defeated the Cougars 35-7 on Thursday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On Thursday night, the Columbine Rebels continued to do what they do best -- score a lot of points.

Through the first two games of the season, Columbine averaged 39 points per game. That trend continued against Cherokee Trail at Jeffco Stadium in a 35-7 victory.

Senior running back Marquane Robinson led the way on the ground for the Rebels. He scored three touchdowns (two on the first two drives of the first half) and ran all over the Cougars defense.

Senior quarterback Brayden Harvey also played well, as he threw for two touchdowns and had success running the football as well.

Columbine improved to 3-0 on the season while Cherokee Trail dropped its second straight game. The Cougars are now 1-2.

The Rebels will host Arapahoe next Friday for their Homecoming game and Cherokee Trail will play Fort Collins.

