Columbine football takes care of business against Arapahoe

The Rebels won convincingly 28-6 over the Warriors on Friday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 season is rolling along quite nicely for the Columbine football team.

The Rebels, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, kept their undefeated roll going on Friday night with a convincing 28-6 win over Arapahoe.

Columbine quarterback Brayden Harvey threw two touchdown passes, one each to James Cillessen and Marquane Taylor, and rushed for another in the victory.

Arapahoe's lone touchdown was scored by Charlie Eckhardt.

With the win, Columbine improves to 4-0 on the season, while Arapahoe falls to 2-2.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

