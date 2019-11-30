LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Revenge is a dish best served cold. Just ask the Columbine football team.

In a game showered with heavy snowfall at Jeffco Stadium, the Rebels got an avenging 29-15 victory over Ralston Valley in the Class 5A semifinals Friday night.

It was extra sweet considering the Mustangs dethroned Columbine from the No. 1 spot in the rankings earlier this year, when they dealt the Rebels their first loss of the regular season -- on the same field -- back on Oct. 18.

They lost that game by 1 point after Ralston Valley went for a last-minute 2-point conversion.

"It's been in the back of our head all season. One point? We finally got revenge," said senior running back Tanner Hollens, who had two rushing touchdowns.

"It feels good after losing all these years in the semis or quarters; We finally broke that curse and are going to state."

Columbine is heading to its first championship game since 2011 with an opportunity to win its sixth title in program history.

The Rebels scored early and built a 14-6 lead by halftime. Ralston Valley closed its deficit to as little as 22-15 in the fourth quarter before Jadon Holliday punched in a goal-line run on fourth down to secure the win.

"We wanted revenge," said senior linebacker La'akea Like, who came down with an interception on the final play of the game. "We felt that they took something from us -- so we got it back."

The Rebels will play the winner of Cherry Creek and Pomona, which play in the second 5A semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stutler Bowl.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning.