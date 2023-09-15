Columbine outlasts Arapahoe in 5A football thriller

The Rebels kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to defeat the Warriors 31-29 on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two of the best Class 5A football teams went into the night undefeated, but only one could leave that way.

Columbine, the No. 4 ranked team in this week's media poll, outlasted No. 3 Arapahoe 31-29 on Friday night at LPS Stadium.

The Rebels won the game thanks to a clutch field goal from Julian Ruiz in the final seconds. It was also career victory No. 300 for Columbine head coach Andy Lowry, both of whom were tossed into the air postgame by the Rebels.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n