Columbine tops Ralston Valley in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Rebels defeated the Mustangs 30-14 on Friday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — This was a pivotal game for the Class 5A Jeffco League standings.

Columbine, the No. 3 team in this week's rankings, took on No. 4 Ralston Valley on Friday night at the North Area Athletic Complex.

The Rebels defeated the Mustangs, 30-14, to keep their undefeated record intact.

Columbine improves to 7-0 overall on the season, while Ralston Valley falls to 5-2.

The Rebels will look to remain undefeated next Friday when they face Arvada West. The Mustangs will aim to get back on track when they host Pomona on Thursday.

