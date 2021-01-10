Dakota Ridge football rolls Bear Creek to remain unbeaten

The 4A No. 3 Eagles cruised by the Bears by a final score of 52-13 to move to 6-0 on the season.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Week in and week out, Dakota Ridge football proves just how dominant of team it has this season.

In a juicy matchup on paper Friday night that pinned the 5-0 Eagles against 4-1 Bear Creek, it was all Dakota Ridge in a 52-13 win.

The 4A No. 3 Eagles jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead and the final outcome of the game was never in doubt.

Dakota Ridge senior Matthew Orr had a pick-six early on, junior running back Noah Triplett ran for a couple of scores and senior Dante Capolungo did it all with multiple interceptions and touchdowns.

Dakota Ridge (6-0) will look to keep it rolling next week against Standley Lake while Bear Creek (4-2) will be on the road Thursday night against Chatfield.

