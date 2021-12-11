High-powered offense propels undefeated Dakota Ridge football into 4A quarterfinals

The No. 2 seeded Eagles battled No. 15 Longmont and the offense couldn't be stopped in a 56-35 victory.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Is anyone going to be able to stop this Dakota Ridge football team?

The No. 2 Eagles scored at will on Friday night against No. 15 Longmont, advancing in the 4A playoffs with a convincing 56-35 win. Dakota Ridge will face rival Chatfield in the quarterfinals next week.

The Eagles trailed 8-0 after just one play, an opening kickoff return and two-point conversion by a scrappy Longmont team, but rallied to take a 35-22 halftime lead and never looked back in the second half.

Dakota Ridge ran for five first half touchdowns, including one from Noah Triplett, one from Adam Graves and two by Dante Capolungo.

While the Eagles march toward a state title rolls on, Longmont's offense did all it could, hanging an impressive 35 points on the scoreboard. QB Keegan Patterson was excellent with three rushing TDs.

Dakota Ridge is now 11-0 while Longmont closes its 2021 season at 7-5.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.