Dakota Ridge football avoids upset bid from Chatfield

The Eagles came back with a 29-28 victory Friday night to finish the regular season undefeated.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — That was a close one.

A perfect regular season from Dakota Ridge was in jeopardy on Friday night as the it played from behind against Chatfield. But a late fourth-quarter comeback lifted the Eagles to a 29-28 victory at Jeffco Stadium.

The victory caps off an undefeated run into the Class 4A playoffs for Dakota Ridge, a perfect 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Jeffco League play. The Eagles are currently ranked No. 2 in 4A behind only Montrose.

Chatfield fell to 7-3 overall, and posted a 3-2 mark in Jeffco play.

Both teams await their playoff fate until the CHSAA postseason brackets are released.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.