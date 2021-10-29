Dakota Ridge football avoids upset bid from Chatfield

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — That was a close one.
A perfect regular season from Dakota Ridge was in jeopardy on Friday night as the it played from behind against Chatfield. But a late fourth-quarter comeback lifted the Eagles to a 29-28 victory at Jeffco Stadium.
The victory caps off an undefeated run into the Class 4A playoffs for Dakota Ridge, a perfect 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Jeffco League play. The Eagles are currently ranked No. 2 in 4A behind only Montrose.
Chatfield fell to 7-3 overall, and posted a 3-2 mark in Jeffco play.
Both teams await their playoff fate until the CHSAA postseason brackets are released.
