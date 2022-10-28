Dakota Ridge football wins 9Preps Game of the Week in dominant fashion

The Eagles defeated Standley Lake 49-6 in their regular-season finale on Friday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Noah Triplett stole the show in the 9Preps Game of the Week.

The Dakota Ridge senior running back put on a performance to remember Friday in the Eagles' regular-season finale, scoring five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) to help his team blow past Standley Lake 49-6 at Jeffco Stadium.

All five of Triplett's touchdowns were scored in the first quarter, which gave Dakota Ridge a comfortable lead early.

Triplett was named the 'King of the Night' by 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange as the game's MVP.

Both Dakota Ridge and Standley Lake finish the regular season with a 5-5 overall record and await to learn their postseason fate when CHSAA releases Class 4A playoff brackets later this weekend.

