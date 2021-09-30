Denver North football scores big shutout win over Littleton

DENVER — The Denver North football team got a huge win on Thursday night, dismantling Littleton 56-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Lions fell to 1-4.
Despite a first drive interception thrown by North QB Frankie Dardano, the Vikings quickly bounced back, as moments later running back Kenny Saiz rushed 15 yards for a TD.
That was just the beginning.
In the second quarter Vikings running back Rickie Burg scored two touchdowns to extend the lead to 21-0 before the floodgates opened.
North was up 42-0 at halftime and never looked back in the big victory.
Next up for the Vikings is a road game at Riverdale Ridge on Friday, Oct. 8, while Littleton will look to rebound against Conifer the same evening.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Fanscape: Denver North High School
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.