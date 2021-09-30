Denver North football scores big shutout win over Littleton

The Vikings got the best of the Lions on Thursday night, pitching a shutout and running away with 56-0 victory.

DENVER — The Denver North football team got a huge win on Thursday night, dismantling Littleton 56-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Lions fell to 1-4.

Despite a first drive interception thrown by North QB Frankie Dardano, the Vikings quickly bounced back, as moments later running back Kenny Saiz rushed 15 yards for a TD.

That was just the beginning.

In the second quarter Vikings running back Rickie Burg scored two touchdowns to extend the lead to 21-0 before the floodgates opened.

North was up 42-0 at halftime and never looked back in the big victory.

Next up for the Vikings is a road game at Riverdale Ridge on Friday, Oct. 8, while Littleton will look to rebound against Conifer the same evening.

