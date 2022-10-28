Denver South closes out regular season with big win over Thomas Jefferson

The Ravens blew past the Spartans 49-20 Friday in their regular-season finale.

DENVER — Call it a final tune-up before the playoffs start.

The Denver South football team put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season on Friday, blowing past Thomas Jefferson 49-20 at All City Stadium.

The Ravens finish the regular season with a 9-1 overall record and now await the Class 4A football playoff bracket to be released by CHSAA.

Thomas Jefferson fell to 4-6 overall with Friday's loss.

