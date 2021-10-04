Denver South football stays undefeated with win over Rangeview

DENVER — Rashad Caldwell's celebration said it all.
The Denver South wide receiver threw a cartwheel straight into a backflip in the end zone at All-City Stadium after reeling in a touchdown pass against Rangeview.
The score sealed a 27-17 win for the Ravens in a big Class 5A football matchup Friday night.
With the victory, Denver South -- which is ranked No. 3 in the 5A CHSAA rankings this week -- remained undefeated (now 4-0) by moving past No. 4 Rangeview.
The Raiders (2-2) dropped their second game in a row despite scoring first and leading 14-7 at halftime in Friday night's game. They will look to bounce back next week when they host Hinkley on Friday (April 16) night (6:30 p.m.)
Denver South will face its biggest test of the regular season next week when it welcomes undefeated (4-0) and No. 1 top-ranked Vista PEAK Prep. Kickoff for that game is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday (April 17) at All-City Stadium.
