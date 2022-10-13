D'Evelyn's Bushlack twins win the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

Austin and Ethan are the 9NEWS Athletes of the Week!

DENVER — Congratulations to Austin and Ethan Bushlack of D'Evelyn for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award!

Scotty Gange surprised them Wednesday morning in their english class.

The Swaggiest Twins in Colorado! ⭐️ 🥇



Congrats to Austin and Ethan Bushlack of D’Evelyn 🏈 for winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain as Colorado high school athletes of the week!! ☝️



We surprised the duo this morning in their English class! 📚 😎 pic.twitter.com/LiYag9Fpbd — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) October 12, 2022

