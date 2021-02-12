Erie's Dominic D’Ottavio named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

D’Ottavio, a senior kicker for the Tigers, helped his team secure a dramatic playoff win with an unbelievable onside kick against Montrose.

ERIE, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" will find you if you make an outstanding play.

And we don't care what position you play.

Dominic D’Ottavio of Erie football was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

D’Ottavio, a senior kicker for the Tigers, helped his team secure a dramatic playoff win with an unbelievable onside kick against Montrose.

Trailing 28-21 late in the 4A semifinals against No. 1 Montrose, Erie lined up for a play no one could see coming. D’Ottavio and the team broke huddle and he rocketed a kick down the opposite sideline with perfect precision, eventually landing in the hands of his teammate Sean Thomas Francisco.

Erie scored a touchdown on the drive and eventually a two-point conversion to pull out a stunning 29-28 win.

The Tigers will play Chatfield for the state title at Empower Field at Mile High on 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised D’Ottavio on Wednesday during his nutrition class and the class joined in to celebrate the accomplishment.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

