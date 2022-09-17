Douglas County football edges crosstown rival Castle View

x
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The 'Battle of Castle Rock' once again belongs to Douglas County.

The Huskies defeated crosstown rival Castle View 24-21 in Friday night's showdown at Douglas County Schools Stadium.

Douglas County improves to 3-1 overall on the season with the victory, while Castle View falls to 1-3.

