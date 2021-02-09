Douglas County football uses huge first half to defeat Northglenn

The Huskies built a 49-7 lead at halftime and never looked back in a big win over the Norsemen on Thursday night.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The game is four quarters, but sometimes it's decided by halftime.

The Douglas County football team came out of the gates fast on Thursday night, jumping out to a 49-7 lead on Northglenn by the end of the first half and cruising to a 49-21 win.

The victory moved the Huskies to 2-0 on the season while the Norsemen fell to 1-1.

It was the second-straight week Douglas County earned a dominant win after they topped Mountain Range 45-0 in Week 1. Up next will be a visit to Prairie View on Friday, Sept. 10.

Northglenn defeated Thornton 30-6 in Week 1, but now sits at .500 on the year. They'll look to move to 2-1 next Friday night at Rock Canyon.

