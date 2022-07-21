Fanscape: Douglas County's electric high school football stadium

New and improved with the Power Plant weight room!

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Watch as Scotty Gange and 9Sports videographer/drone pilot Quentin Sickafoose share the fun atmosphere from Douglas County high school football stadium and introduce Colorado to their newest addition, the County Power Plant weight room.

Senior Chase Nelson and Athletic Director Diane Shuck-Gray share insight from their point of view having been part of the community for years.

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.