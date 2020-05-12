Durango claims first state title since 1954, wins 3A title over Roosevelt

The No. 3 seeded Demons topped the No. 1 RoughRiders by a score of 21-14 on Saturday afternoon at CSU-Pueblo.

PUEBLO, Colorado — Durango football is back on the mountain top.

Some might say, they never truly reached the top.

The Demons won their first state title since 1954 on Saturday afternoon at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo. The battle for the 3A crown saw No. 3 Durango top No. 1 Roosevelt by a score of 21-14. Durango's other title came in split fashion, a 7-7 tie with Lamar in Class A nearly 70 years ago.

It was a fast start for the red-hot Demons, as Jordan Woolverton hit a wide-open Gage Mestas early in the first quarter for a touchdown, giving them a 7-0 lead.

The teams played a wild second quarter, eventually entering the half tied 14-14 after the RoughRiders had taken a 14-7 edge.

The second half was all about Mestas, who eventually earned game MVP. First he caught a 67-yard TD pass from Woolverton to give Durango the 21-14 lead, then he eventually had an interception late in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

"I was surprised I caught it myself, honestly. I came down with it I was like 'what just happened?' Luckily I had some sticky gloves, I was able to come down with the ball. Roosevelt was such a good team that didn't mean it was over, so very thankful to be in this position," Mestas told 9NEWS after the game.

And he's right about Roosevelt.