Eaton defeats Bennett in 2A football playoffs

The Reds won their playoff opener 59-14 over the Tigers on Saturday.

EATON, Colo. — The Eaton football team began its playoff run Saturday, and the Reds were ready.

Eaton, which is the No. 2 overall seed in the Class 2A football playoff bracket, was dominant in a 59-14 victory over No. 15 Bennett at home on Saturday.

Eaton has rattled off nine consecutive wins since dropping its season opener (9-1 overall). The Reds will play No. 7 Basalt in the second round of the playoffs.

Bennett's season ends with a 7-3 overall record.

