Eaton three-peats as 2A football state champions

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thrice is nice for the Eaton football team.
Eaton, the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A football playoff bracket, knocked off No. 1 Delta 21-10 in the state championship game at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday night.
The Reds have now captured three straight state titles in a row and fourth in program history.
After losing its season opener, Eaton rattled off 12 consecutive victories in route to the state championship (12- overall). Delta was one win shy of a perfect season, finishing with the same 12-1 record as state runner-up.
