Erie football star Aidan Achtziger and his hidden drawing skills

On paper, there's no football player like him!

ERIE, Colorado — On paper, there's no football player in our state like Erie's Aidan Achtziger.

"Football's the only sport I've ever loved, I've played since I was seven," Achtziger said.

Aidan and the rest of the Erie Tigers have had a remarkable season. A perfect 10-0 record and 4A Northern League Champions, some could say it's been a masterpiece of a year.

Although when not between the lines, Aidan is drawing masterpieces.

"I taught myself actually," he said.

Achtziger is an incredible artist and drawer. As you can see in the video above, Aidan's skills of shading in his portraits are very impressive.

"It's kind of fun to have a secret skill that nobody really knows about," he said.

Aidan mentioned how a few of his friends know about his talent, but that in no way is it mainstream.

He has designed cleats for his teammates using his skill, as you can also see in the video above.

Aidan describes his passion for drawing as something that gives him a similar feeling to the rush of football, but one that is very different.

"I can do this for my entire life, all I ever need is a pencil and paper and can enjoy this as old as I get, I can't get that lifelong feeling from football," he said.

Achtziger and the Erie Tigers will take on Fruita Monument in the Sweet 16 of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

