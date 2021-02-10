Erie uses monster offensive night to beat Silver Creek in 9Preps Game of the Week

The 4A No. 5 Tigers moved to 6-0 with the 51-21 victory on Friday night.

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie football team didn't receive a single first place vote in the CHSAA 4A rankings this week.

Maybe that needs to change.

The Tigers (ranked No. 5 despite the slight) took care of Silver Creek 51-21 on Friday night to win the 9Preps Game of the Week and remain undefeated. Erie raced out to a 41-14 halftime lead in a game that was never in doubt.

Senior running back Caleb Theisen ran for three touchdowns in the blowout and sophomore quarterback Blake Barnett added a long rushing score of his own.

"I think this sets a big tone for our season," Barnett told 9NEWS after the game. "We still got to grind and play every week and win every game before we start thinking about playoffs and that stuff. We got Brighton next week."

Barnett had a business like tone in his postgame comments and is spot on: The Tigers will be at Brighton next Friday night, October 8, looking to move to 7-0.

For Silver Creek (3-3), the chance to get back on track comes the same night against Broomfield.

