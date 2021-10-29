Erie football shuts out Windsor to remain undefeated

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie Tigers aren't messing around.
Erie capped off its regular season with a statement, shutting out Windsor 41-0 at home on Friday night.
The Tigers, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, are a perfect 10-0 on the year and will ride high into the playoffs -- which includes a perfect 5-0 mark in Northern 1 League play, claiming the league title in dominant fashion.
Erie outscored its opponents 464-124 over the course of the regular season.
The Tigers will await the release off the playoff brackets but will undoubtedly host an opening-round game at Tiger Stadium in two weeks.
Windsor's season comes to an end with a 4-6 overall record.
