4A No. 6 Erie looks dominant in big win over Longmont

ERIE, Colo. — Seemingly the whole town of Erie decided to come to the football game on Friday night.
And the boys put on a show.
4A No. 6 Erie raced past Longmont by a final score of 50-6 after building a 37-0 halftime lead. The Trojans were playing shorthanded after having "at least a dozen" players out due to COVID-19 protocols.
But for the Tigers, they could only play whoever lined up across from them, and the team seized that opportunity.
QB Blake Barnett got things rolling with two rushing touchdowns early, CJ Reeves added an impressive interception and Caleb Theisen and Mason Cowgill both tacked on highlight reel scores.
Erie (4-0) will play Skyline on the road next Friday night while Longmont (1-3) will look to rebound against Silver Creek on Thursday evening.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
