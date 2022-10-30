Erie rallies to top Ponderosa in 4A football playoffs

The Tigers scored 35 unanswered points to knock off the Mustangs 43-25 on Saturday.

PARKER, Colo. — A second-half comeback powered the Erie football team back into the Class 4A semifinals.

The Tigers, who are turning heads as the No. 11 seed in the playoff bracket, scored 35 straight points to knock off No. 3 Ponderosa 43-25 in the quarterfinals on Saturday at EchoPark Stadium.

Erie advances to play No. 2 Broomfield in the semifinals next weekend.

Ponderosa's season ends with a 9-3 overall record.

