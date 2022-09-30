Fairview football shuts out Boulder in crosstown matchup

The Knights blanked the Panthers 42-0 on Friday night for their third straight win.

BOULDER, Colo. — There's winning against your rival -- and then there's what the Fairview football team did to Boulder on Friday night.

The Knights were dominant in their shutout win over their crosstown rival, blanking the Panthers 42-0 at Recht Field for their third win in a row.

Zach Lewis was the star of the night, racking up 113 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries.

It is the 14th consecutive meeting between the teams that has ended with a Fairview victory.

The Knights improve to 5-1 overall on the season, while the Panthers fall to 1-5.

