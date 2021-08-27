Fairview wins battle of Boulder rivals

The Knights beat the Panthers 42-21 Friday night for their 13th rivalry victory in a row.

BOULDER, Colo. — For the 13th-consecutive time in the bitter rivalry, Fairview topped Boulder High School 42-21 at Christian Recht Field to kickoff the 2021 football season.

Fairview was led by a true freshman quarterback, newly 15-year-old Bekkem Kritza, who threw a touchdown to Jordan Rechel on his first drive as a varsity signal caller.

Kritza led his Knights to four scoring drives in the first half alone, throwing for another touchdown in the second quarter to Grant Page.

Page, a Nebraska commit, got his second touchdown of the night on a wildcat call. He took the direct snap right up the middle for a rushing touchdown.

Boulder came roaring back in the second half, with a 65-yard touchdown connection from Tristan Langenegger to Luke Zana to make it 28-21.

The Panthers' running back Declan Culberson tacked on 86 yards and two scores.

But the Knights defense forced six turnovers, ultimately stopping a game-tying drive from Boulder.

Fairview put the nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter, when Cole Nesmith broke free for a 40-yard touchdown rush, to make it 35-21, before lightning delayed the game for 30 minutes.

After the delay, Kritza connected with Rechel for his second touchdown of the night to make it 42-21, the eventual final.

Boulder switches sides to the home team next week, when the Panthers host Rocky Mountain, while Fairview takes its 1-0 record on the road to Castle View.

