Fairview's Brayden Wood commits to Kansas State during 9NEWS broadcast

The three-star defensive lineman picked the Wildcats over offers from five other Division 1 schools.

BOULDER, Colo. — Fairview High School's Brayden Wood is officially part of the 9NEWS virtual signing class.

During the 5:00 p.m. sportscast on Monday night, Wood told our Arielle Orsuto where he will be playing college football starting in 2021.

"After my senior year I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Kansas State University," Wood announced as balloons from family and friends filled the screen.

"I love all the coaching staff there. They've been showing me so much love. We really connected as soon as I first got to know them." Wood said when asked why he picked the Wildcats.

Particularly, it was a phone call from head coach Chris Klieman that sealed the commitment.

"You don't see many universities, at least the head coach, spend 30 minutes out of his day to call you and offer you," Wood said.

A three-star defensive lineman, Wood also had offers from Boise State, Louisville, Colorado State, the University of Hawaii and Washington State.

Kansas State stood out above the others.