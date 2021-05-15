Far Northeast Warriors win 5A spring football championship

The Warriors shut out Boulder 34-0 in the Class 5A state title game on Saturday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Far Northeast Warriors finished the season with a statement.

Not only did they capture the Class 5A spring football championship, but they did it in dominant fashion -- shutting out Boulder 34-0 Saturday night at CSU-Pueblo.

"It's very special," Gregory Anderson said. "To end off our senior year like this is like a dream come true. I wouldn't do it with any other guys. These guys are my brothers and I love them."

The Warriors led 20-0 by halftime and piled on two more touchdowns in the second half to ensure the victory. It is the first state title in program history. Montbello had been to three consecutive championship games from 1988-90, but had lost each time.

"Step one of putting this community back together was winning a state championship," head coach Tony Lindsay Sr. said. "I told them I would do that for them when I got here."

>>Video below: Scotty Gange breaks down all of the action from Championship Saturday in Pueblo!

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

