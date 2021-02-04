Fort Collins football stays undefeated with win over Northglenn

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Fort Collins football team is rolling.
The Lambkins, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, picked up yet another dominant win Thursday night -- defeating Northglenn 52-14 at North Stadium.
With the victory, Fort Collins improves to 3-0 overall on the season and have outscored opponents 145-20.
The Lambkins didn't waste any time in Thursday's win, jumping out to a 21-0 lead over the Norsemen in the opening quarter.
Fort Collins will next play Mountain Range (0-2) at home next Friday (April 9) at 6 p.m.
Northglenn (1-2) will look to bounce back on the road at Boulder (1-0) on the same night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
