Fort Collins football stays undefeated with win over Northglenn

The Lambkins defeated the Norsemen 52-14 on Thursday night.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Fort Collins football team is rolling.

The Lambkins, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, picked up yet another dominant win Thursday night -- defeating Northglenn 52-14 at North Stadium.

With the victory, Fort Collins improves to 3-0 overall on the season and have outscored opponents 145-20.

The Lambkins didn't waste any time in Thursday's win, jumping out to a 21-0 lead over the Norsemen in the opening quarter.

Fort Collins will next play Mountain Range (0-2) at home next Friday (April 9) at 6 p.m.

Northglenn (1-2) will look to bounce back on the road at Boulder (1-0) on the same night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

