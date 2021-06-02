CSU's Canvas Stadium to host Fort Collins high school football games this fall

Poudre-Rocky Mountain, Fort Collins-Fossil Ridge will play at the college football stadium Sept. 30.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two crosstown rivalry high school football games will be played on the same day next fall at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium, officials with Canvas Credit Union and Poudre School District announced Friday.

Poudre and Rocky Mountain high schools will square off in the opening game of the Canvas Community Classic at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30, with Fort Collins and Fossil Ridge meeting in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Details of what is expected to become an annual event were shared at a news conference Friday afternoon at the stadium.

“It’s going to be a fun night and a memorable night for everyone,” PSD athletic director Brandon Carlucci said. “Whether you are on the field, in the band or cheering from the stands, we hope it will be an unforgettable event that celebrates our amazing community.”

Tickets will cost $10 each, with all Poudre School District students and employees admitted for free (high school students will need to show a school ID). Premium seating areas and luxury boxes will also be available for rent, with those currently holding them for CSU games given first priority before they are made available to others, Carlucci said.

