Fossil Ridge defeats rival Rocky Mountain in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Sabercats won Friday night's crosstown matchup 31-14 over the Lobos.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Voting for the 9Preps Game of the Week took us to Fort Collins for a crosstown rivalry Friday night -- and it did not disappoint!

Fossil Ridge and Rocky Mountain clashed at the new PSD District Stadium, a game which the Sabercats won 31-14 over the Lobos.

Fossil Ridge quarterback Tyler Kubat threw for three touchdowns in his return from suffering an injury earlier in the season. Kubat was crowned 'King of the Night' by sports reporter Scotty Gange as the game MVP.

