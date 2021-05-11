Frederick gets big win over Mead in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Warriors defeated the Mavericks 45-19 in the regular-season finale on Friday night.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Friday was a memorable night for the Frederick football team.

The Warriors got their first-ever win over league rival Mead, taking out the Mavericks 45-19 in the Class 3A regular-season finale.

The win also gave Frederick part of the North Central 2 League title, joining Mead and Holy Family as co-champions -- all with 3-1 records in league play. Each team has a strong shot to make the playoffs.

"We were done losing to Mead," running back River Lakey said. "It was our turn now. It was a big game."

In Friday night's win, the Warriors built a 24-7 lead by halftime to take early control.

Frederick finishes the regular season with an 8-1 overall record, while Mead went 7-2. The 3A playoff brackets will be released by CHSAA this weekend.

