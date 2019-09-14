FREDERICK, Colorado — The Miners Trophy finally switched hands Friday night.

It's the hardware the winner of the annual rivalry game between Frederick and Erie takes home back to their school. The Warriors surrendered it in 2014 and hadn't won it back since.

Until now.

After a back-and-forth battle all game, Frederick stopped Erie (ranked No. 7 in Class 3A) short on a do-or-die 2-point conversion attempt with seconds remaining to get its first win in the series in six years, 21-20.

"I've wanted (the trophy) for the past four years. It feels great to finally get it," Frederick senior quarterback Jake Green said. "It's a big rivalry game and it means so much."

Green scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He scrambled his way into the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Warriors up 21-14 with 1:22 left to play.

Erie responded a minute later on a touchdown pass from Gavin Mendoza to LaDorian Havard, but the rushing attempt on the ensuing point after was stuffed short by Frederick's defense.

"It was a roller coaster of emotions," Green said. "I'm just so happy right now. I can't even express it in words."

Frederick improves to 2-0 on the season and will next play Weld Central. Erie falls to 1-2 and will look to bounce back against Canon City on Sept. 27.

